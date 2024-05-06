Bihar officials get a feel of Tamil Nadu's school education initiatives

Chennai, May 6 (PTI) Bihar education officials on Monday took part in a workshop held by the Tamil Nadu school education department on its schemes to further improve the quality of education and better the learning skills of students.

Advertisment

The 'Pudhumai Penn Thittam' to encourage girl students to pursue higher education, 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme aimed at filling gaps in learning were among the schemes taken up for discussion in the interactive meet with district level education officials from Bihar, a government press release here said.

Twenty seven Bihar officials took part in the workshop on May 6 and nearly 100 officials participated in sessions held before. The workshop commenced on April 22 and it will conclude on May 24 and totally, five sessions have been scheduled to be held on the special initiatives of Tamil Nadu in the field of school education.

About 250 officials from the northern state are set to participate in all the sessions put together.

Advertisment

The 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme addresses the learning gaps due to the Covid-19 pandemic among students in classes 1 to 8 and cash incentive of Rs 1,000 per month to each of the beneficiary is a key feature of the Pudhumai Penn Thittam.

The Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme for school students, schools of excellence are among the several initiatives undertaken by the state government's school education department and all such initiatives were discussed, the release added.

Director of School Education Department G Arivoli led the officials in explaining the state's initiatives to counterparts from Bihar. PTI VGN ROH