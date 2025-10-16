Bihar on path of prosperity under NDA rule: DyCM Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Oct 16 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who filed his nomination papers from the Tarapur assembly seat in Munger district as a BJP nominee on Thursday, asserted that the ruling NDA has taken the state to the path of prosperity and rapid growth.

The people have seen the development work under the NDA rule in the state, Choudhary said.

“The NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Nitish Kumar ji has taken several steps for developing Bihar. The state is witnessing historic changes in every sector, and the NDA rule has taken the state to the path of prosperity and rapid growth," he said after filing the nomination papers.

With the blessings of people, the NDA will "once again comfortably form the government" after the upcoming assembly polls, he asserted.

“There are two options for the people - one NDA for the development, and the other is the destructive governance of 'Mahagathbandhan' led by the RJD. Now, the total budget of the state is Rs 3.17 lakh crore. This shows how Bihar is rapidly growing." Choudhary, who had last won an assembly election from Parbatta in 2010 on an RJD ticket, has been fielded from adjoining Tarapur. Currently, he is a member of the state legislative council.

"The people of Tarapur have supported me and the NDA a lot. I just want to tell them that I will complete all the work that is yet to be done. For the development of Bihar, people will have to vote for the NDA," he said. PTI PKD BDC