Bihar: One criminal shot dead, two injured in separate encounters with police

Araria/Vaishali (Bihar), Mar 22 (PTI) A criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head was killed and two others were injured in two separate encounters with police in Bihar's Araria and Vaishali districts on Saturday, officials said.

In Araria district, a criminal identified as Chunmun Jha alias Rakesh Jha, who was wanted in several murder cases was killed in an encounter with police in Narpatganj area of Araria district at around 4 am on Saturday, an officer said.

Four policemen were also injured in the encounter in Araria, Additional Director General of Police (STF) Kundan Krishnan said.

"Jha was wanted in several cases of jewellery showroom loot in Bhojpur and Purnea district. He was also wanted in a case of robbery that took place at a branded jewellery showroom in Bhojpur districts Ara on March 10," said the ADG.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of STF and Araria district police reached the spot where Jha along with his associates were hiding, the officer said.

"The Bihar Police's Special Task Force (STF) has been tracking them for several days. They kept on changing their hideouts from Varanasi, Mirzapur, Dehri and Muzaffarpur to Araria. Finally, they were intercepted in the Narpatganj area around 4 am on Saturday," the ADG said.

"After noticing the police personnel, Jha tried to escape and fired at the police. The STF team retaliated. Jha was injured in the encounter and one of his accomplices was arrested," Krishnan told PTI.

Jha was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital where he died during treatment, the ADG said. Four policemen were also injured in the operation, but they were stated to be out of danger, he said.

"Jha was carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head and was wanted in several cases of murder, kidnapping, dacoity and jewellery showroom loot," the ADG said, adding that one of Jha's accomplices managed to flee the spot during the operation.

In another encounter that took place in Vaishali district on Saturday evening, two criminals -Vishal Kumar alias Fudina and Sushil Kumar - , were arrested after they sustained gunshot injuries in an encounter with police.

"Both, who were wanted in more than 30 cases of heinous crime, sustained gunshot wounds to the leg and are currently undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital in Hajipur. The confrontation took place near Ram Nandan High School at Dilawarpur Hemti Chowk in the Sadar police station area," Superintendent of Police (SP), Vaishali, Lalit Mohan Sharma told PTI.

Vishal Kumar was involved in the murder of NRI youth Rahul Anand (35) during a chain-snatching incident on March 21. They were also wanted in several other cases, police said.

"During the operation, the criminals opened fire on the police, who retaliated in self-defence. Two other accomplices managed to escape and are currently on the run. No policemen sustained injury in the incident," the SP said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab their other absconding accomplices. PTI PKD RG