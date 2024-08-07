Bihar: One more arrested over attack on CBI officials

Nawada (Bihar), Aug 7 (PTI) Bihar Police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with an attack on CBI officials who had gone to Nawada district to investigate the UGC-NET paper leak case in June.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Ramotar Mahto from Kasiadeeh village in Rajauli police station area.

Speaking to reporters, Rajesh Kumar, Station House Office (SHO) of Rajauli police station, said, "With the arrest of Mahto, police have so far nabbed six people in connection with the case. Two accused are still at large... they will be apprehended soon." A CBI team probing the UGC-NET paper leak case was attacked in Kasiadeeh village on June 23 this year.

In a video footage that had gone viral on social media, a crowd was seen surrounding CBI vehicles and harassing the officers.

When the raid began, locals reportedly mistook the CBI officers for imposters, leading to questioning and subsequent intervention by Rajauli Police. Although no CBI officials sustained major injuries in the incident, some of them suffered minor injuries as they were surrounded by people while in their cars.

Later, police arrested five people in connection with the attack. The accused have been booked under various charges which include causing disruption to government work.