Bihar: Opposition divides on caste, we back women, says Chirag Paswan on party's 25th foundation day

Patna, Nov 28 (PTI) Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan on Friday accused opposition parties in Bihar of attempting to divide society on caste and religious lines, asserting that his party had instead placed women and youth at the centre of its politics.

Paswan made the remarks while remotely addressing an event held to mark the 25th foundation day of the party.

He said, "While the opposition parties tried to divide society on the basis of caste and religion through their MY (Muslim-Yadav) agenda, the LJP (RV) forged a new MY equation, that of Mahila and Yuva." Chirag was ostensibly referring to the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD, which contested 143 assembly constituencies and won 25 in the Bihar polls.

The LJP (RV), on the other hand, won 19 seats out of the 28 it contested and currently has four MPs. All party legislators were present at the event.

Paswan, who was scheduled to attend the function, said he could not travel owing to an eye infection.

"I apologise to the people gathered here that I couldn’t attend the function. I have been suffering from an eye infection for the last two days. My doctor did not permit me to travel as the infection worsened," he said.

The Union minister said he was committed to carrying forward the ideology of the party founded by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.

"My father had established the party to ensure social justice and equality of rights and opportunities for the people. Today, wherever he is, he must be happy that we have taken the party to new heights," he said.

Paswan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying, "Under their guidance, we have registered such a massive win." He also expressed his gratitude towards other alliance partners, including Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Urging party workers to uphold the vision of 'Bihar First, Bihari First', Paswan called for strengthening Ram Vilas Paswan’s principles of social justice and inclusive development "through action in every corner of Bihar". PTI SUK MNB