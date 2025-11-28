Bihar: Opposition divides society on caste, we back women: Chirag on LJP's 25th foundation day

Patna, Nov 28 (PTI) Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan on Friday accused opposition parties in Bihar of attempting to divide society on caste and religious lines, asserting that his party had instead placed women and youth at the centre of its politics.

Paswan made the remarks while remotely addressing an event held to mark the 25th foundation day of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which had ceased to exist following a split nearly five years ago.

Ram Vilas Paswan had floated the LJP way back in 2000.

"While the opposition parties tried to divide society on the basis of caste and religion through their MY (Muslim-Yadav) agenda, the LJP (RV) forged a new MY equation, that of Mahila and Yuva," Chirag Paswan said.

Chirag was ostensibly referring to the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD, which contested 143 assembly constituencies and won 25 in the Bihar polls.

The LJP (RV), a constituent of the NDA in Bihar, won 19 seats out of the 28 it contested and currently has five MPs. All party legislators were present at the event. The party was floated in 2021.

Chirag Paswan, who was scheduled to attend the function, said he could not travel owing to an eye infection.

"I apologise to the people gathered here that I couldn’t attend the function. I have been suffering from an eye infection for the last two days. My doctor did not permit me to travel as the infection worsened," he said.

The Union minister said he was committed to carrying forward the ideology of the party founded by his late father.

"My father had established the party to ensure social justice and equality of rights and opportunities for the people. Today, wherever he is, he must be happy that we have taken the party to new heights," he said.

Paswan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying, "Under their guidance, we have registered such a massive win." He also expressed his gratitude towards other alliance partners, including Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

The NDA swept the recent elections by winning 202 of the 243 assembly seats in the state.

Urging party workers to uphold the vision of 'Bihar First, Bihari First', Paswan called for strengthening Ram Vilas Paswan’s principles of social justice and inclusive development "through action in every corner of Bihar".

Notably, a few months after the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan in October 2021, his younger brother Pashupati Kumar Paras split the party, isolating Chirag, who was then its national president.

The uncle and the nephew approached the Election Commission with competing claims of their respective factions being the "real LJP". However, the EC froze the LJP's symbol and the two factions were recognised as separate parties.

Paras, whose outfit came to be known as Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, had earned a berth in the Union cabinet soon after the split. However, ahead of last year's Lok Sabha polls, the BJP chose to back Chirag, leaving the estranged uncle high and dry. PTI SUK MNB BDC