Bihar orders closure of schools, coaching institutes, anganwadi centres due to heatwave

Patna: Amid the intense heat wave conditions in the state, Bihar government on Wednesday ordered closure of all private, government-run schools and private coaching institutes till June 8.

Bihar Chief Secretary, Brajesh Mehrotra, in a missive to District Magistrates across the state on Wednesday directed the latter to ensure closure of all private, government-run schools, private coaching institutes and 'anganwadi' centers, in the state till June 8.

The order from the CS came following the directions issued by the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after reports of several students falling unconscious due to extreme heatwave conditions in different parts of the state came on Wednesday.

The state is reeling under sizzling heat as the day temperature crossed 44 deg C at several places in the state on Wednesday.

Bihar CS called a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the preparedness of departments concerned in view of the extreme heatwave in the state.

Several government school students fell unconscious in Sheikhpura, Begusarai, East Chmparan and other parts of the state due to extreme heatwave conditions on Wednesday.

Earlier, in the day commenting on the incidents of school students falling unconscious, RJD leader and former state Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, said, "The state government must take the matter seriously.

Preventive steps should be taken immediately to protect school children from the heatwave conditions. The day temperature is touching 48 degrees Celsius, but schools are open." "Why is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar not intervening in the matter? Why has the CM become so weak?" he asked.

"The CM's instructions are not being followed by the bureaucrats in the state. He must look into it. It's a serious matter concerning the health of school students," said Yadav.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the state in another three or four days. "People are advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration," said a senior official of the Bihar Disaster Management Department.