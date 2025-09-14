Bihar: Our govt progressing on path shown by Lord Krishna, says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Patna, Sep 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said his government is identifying Lord Krishna’s 'lila sthals' (sites of divine play) across the state and the country to develop a 'Shri Krishna Path,' which will serve as a major pilgrimage circuit for devotees.

Addressing the Jan Samaras Cultural Conference on Lord Krishna’s philosophy here, Yadav said, "Shri Krishna, in the truest sense, was a supporter of democratic governance. In his rule, he valued democratic principles and gave importance to everyone’s views. Our government is walking on the path shown by Lord Krishna." Yadav said the Madhya Pradesh government will set up Gita Bhavans in every urban body of the state to honour Lord Krishna, "who gifted the world the wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita." Yadav asserted that over 300 Sandipani Vidyalayas, named after Krishna’s guru Sandipani, are being set up to revive and encourage the traditional gurukul education system.

The MP CM noted that Pataliputra (Patna) and Avantika (Ujjain) are among the oldest cities in India. "Once, emperors ruled from Pataliputra and crown princes from Avantika. From Bihar, the teachings of Buddhism spread across the world, offering the message of peace, non-violence, and social harmony," he said. PTI SKS MNB