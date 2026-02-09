Bihar: Over 70 children fall ill after consuming mid-day meal

Madhepura, Feb 9 (PTI) Over 70 children fell ill after allegedly consuming mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar's Madhepura district, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened at the Upgraded Middle School in Karu Tola in Madhepura Sadar block on Saturday, they said.

"An investigation has been initiated, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible," District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjay Kumar said.

Shortly after consuming the meal, children started vomiting and complained of stomach pain and dizziness, an official said.

Locals claimed that a lizard had fallen into the food.

The children were rushed to the Madhepura Sadar Hospital.

According to doctors, most of the children were out of danger, but the condition of one girl is critical. PTI COR SUK SOM