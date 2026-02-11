Bihar: Patna Civil Court again receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

Patna, Feb 11 (PTI) The Patna Civil Court in Bihar on Wednesday received a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, making it the second such incident in less than a week, officials said.

The court authorities had received a similar email threat on Monday as well, and prior to that, on January 8.

"The court authorities received a bomb threat. We vacated the premises and conducted intense search operations. Dog squads and bomb squads were deployed. However, it turned out to be a hoax," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma told PTI.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI SUK ACD