Bihar: Patna climbs to 14th spot from 29th in national clean air survey report

Patna, Sep 13 (PTI) Bihar's capital Patna has secured 14th place in the 'Clean Air Survey Report 2024', in the category of cities with a population above 10 lakh in the country.

The city was in the 29th position last year.

Patna scored 176 out of 200 points in the survey by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in 2024.

Similarly, Gaya has secured 8th position, a significant improvement from last year's 20th position in the category of cities with a population between 3 lakh and 10 lakh, the report said.

Talking to PTI on Friday, D K Shukla, Chairman of the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB), said, "Patna ranked 14th, a significant improvement from last year's 29th position, in the category of cities with a population above 10 lakh." "It's a matter of great satisfaction that the air quality of Patna is improving. The rankings are not based on the measurement of air quality parameters but on actions taken by the cities to improve air quality in different domains and the improvements resulting from these steps," Shukla said.

Conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 'Clean Air Survey Report' ranks cities based on the execution of activities approved under the city action plan and air quality in 130 cities covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

"Patna is much ahead of cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Howrah, Pune, Chandigarh. The way the air quality of Patna and Gaya has improved is very encouraging. The coordinated efforts to control air pollution through the action plan yielded better results," the BSPCB chairman said.

Another city of Bihar, Muzaffarpur (which maintained its 34th position this time also) is also fine. The BSPCB in coordination with other concerned authorities working to improve air quality of other cities in the state, he said.

The 'Clean Air Survey Report' is an initiative envisaged to generate competitiveness among cities by showcasing and sharing progress achieved by the cities in the public domain, hence fosters a sense of encouragement and motivation in city authorities in enhancing their efforts, he added.

These 130 cities have been divided into three categories: Category (1) 47 cities above 10 Lakh population, Category (2) 43 cities above 3 to 10 Lakh population and Category (3) 40 cities under 3 Lakh population for ranking.