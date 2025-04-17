Bihar: Patna Police arrests over 230 people accused of 'heinous crimes'

Patna, Apr 17 (PTI) The Patna Police has arrested 237 people during a drive to nab “wanted and absconding” criminals in Bihar, officials said on Thursday.

All of them were apprehended during a day-long operation on Wednesday, they said.

“Those arrested were allegedly involved in heinous crimes, including murder, attempt to murder and attack on police personnel. This drive will continue till Friday,” Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awkash Kumar said.

Arms and ammunition along with four vehicles were also recovered from their possession, he said.

The arrested persons also include an accused in connection with the recent abduction and murder of a Pune-based businessman, the SSP said. Police have already apprehended 11 people in this case.

The body of the businessman was found in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on Tuesday. PTI PKD RBT