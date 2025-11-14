Bihar people rejected Cong lies on SIR, accept people’s verdict, says TN BJP

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) The people of Bihar have rejected the Congress and the lies it scripted on SIR, and the election trends indicated that people solidly back the BJP-led NDA, the Tamil Nadu BJP said on Friday.

The poll results showed that the "lies scripted by the Congress on EVM/SIR were rejected," the party said reacting to the emerging trends in Bihar election where the NDA has comfortably crossed the majority mark.

"Despite the misinformation campaign against SIR, Bihar registered the highest voter turnout in history at 66.91 per cent. In addition, for the first time, 71.6 per cent of women voters exercised their franchise. Compared to the last 2020 Bihar elections, almost 49,62,013 more women voters voted," the BJP said in a post on ‘X.’ At least now, the Congress should learn to accept the people’s verdict, the party said.

Bihar polls were held over two phases on November 6 and 11. PTI JSP JSP KH