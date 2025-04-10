Bihar Police announces cash rewards for three criminals

Patna, April 10 (PTI) Bihar Police on Thursday announced cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of three criminals wanted in multiple cases related to economic offences and other crimes, according to a notification by the police headquarters.

Anyone who helps police apprehend the three criminals — Sanjeev Kumar Singh alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, Shubham Kumar and Rajkishore Kumar — will get cash rewards, the statement added.

While a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh has been announced for the arrest of Mukhiya, Rs 1 lakh each has been announced for providing information leading to the arrests of Shubham Kumar and Rajkishore Kumar.

According to the notification, "All three criminals are wanted by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) and police. While Mukhiya is wanted in four cases by Bihar Police, Shubham Kumar and Rajkishore are wanted for their involvement in two criminal cases each".

Mukhiya, a former technical assistant at a government college in Nalanda, is alleged to be the mastermind behind the NEET (UG) 2024 paper leak and is also accused in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) paper leak case held in March 2024.

The NEET (UG) paper leak case is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Investigations have revealed that Mukhiya’s gang operates across multiple states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

The gang is also believed to be responsible for previous paper leaks in recruitment exams for veterinary doctors and English teachers in Haryana, as well as various exams conducted in Uttar Pradesh. PTI PKD MNB