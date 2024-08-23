Bihar Police announces insurance benefits of up to Rs 2.3 cr for death of personnel on duty

Patna, Aug 23 (PTI) The Bihar Police on Friday said that if one of its personnel dies in the line of duty, his or her family will get insurance benefits of up to Rs 2.30 crore.

The Bihar Police signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Baroda in this regard.

Additional Director General (Headquarters) JS Gangwar told PTI, "The free life insurance benefits have been formulated for serving personnel. In case of natural death, up to Rs 20 lakh will be given. This will also cover suicide. While accidental death insurance benefits for on-duty personnel will be up to Rs 2.30 crore. If a personnel dies in an air crash during duty, his family will get additional insurance benefit of Rs 1.50 crore." If a personnel is disabled, he will get insurance benefits of up to Rs 1.50 crore, he said.

For the first time, benefits of a special salary package will also be provided to retired personnel of Bihar Police, he added.

In a statement, police said that insurance provisions also include the marriage of daughters and higher education of children of personnel in case of accidental death during duty.

"It’s a historic agreement that has been signed between the Bihar Police and Bank of Baroda, which aims to provide the best banking and insurance services to the personnel of Bihar Police and their families," it said.

Before finalising the agreement, senior officers of Bihar Police, members of Bihar Police Association and Bihar Police Men's Association were consulted, it added. PTI PKD SOM