Bihar Police arrest criminal wanted in at least 20 cases after brief exchange of fire

Patna, Feb 11 (PTI) A criminal wanted in at least 20 cases was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Patna's Alamganj locality in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rajeev Kumar alias Surya.

Talking to reporters, Parichay Kumar, SP (East), Patna, said the incident took place near Gaighat within Alamganj police station limits.

"Information was received that Rajeev Kumar, wanted in around 20 cases related to the Arms Act, loot, dacoity and extortion, was hiding at a location in Gaighat. A joint team of the district police and the Special Task Force (STF) was formed, and a trap was laid," he said.

On noticing police, Kumar opened fire. Security forces retaliated with controlled firing and overpowered him, the SP added.

"Kumar sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He is undergoing treatment at a government hospital", the SP said, adding that a fresh case has been registered against him and further investigation is on. PTI PKD MNB