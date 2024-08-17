Bihar Police arrest first suspect in Muzaffarpur Dalit girl kidnapping and murder case

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Aug 16 (PTI) Bihar Police on Friday arrested Mithilesh Kumar, who allegedly helped prime suspect Sanjay Rai evade arrest after the kidnapping and murder of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur district.

Kumar, a resident of Paru village, was apprehended and the vehicle that was used for Rai's escape seized, officials said.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Paru village on August 11. Her body, marked with injuries, was found in a pond on Wednesday.

Police have charged Rai along with several unidentified persons in the case. This is the first arrest in the case, police said.

The victim's parents, who are daily wagers, told police that Rai along with his accomplices had forcibly entered their house and held their daughter captive.

According to a statement by police, "Mithilesh Kumar has been arrested on charges of helping prime accused flee the village after committing the crime. A vehicle has also been seized that was used by him to ferry Rai out of the village".

Police pasted a notice outside Rai’s house warning of asset confiscation if he does not surrender.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said while initial reports do not indicate sexual assault, investigation is ongoing with the vaginal swab awaiting results. The girl’s death was attributed to blows to her head and neck, and a trowel was found near the crime scene. PTI COR PKD MNB