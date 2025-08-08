Bihar: Police arrest five criminals after brief encounter in Saran

Saran (Bihar), Aug 8 (PTI) Bihar Police on Friday arrested a criminal carrying a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head and four of his associates following a brief encounter in Saran district, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Munna Mian, Ranjeet Kumar Singh, Satyendra Patel, Sachin Kumar Yadav and Prince Yadav.

Munna Mian was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

According to a statement by district police, "Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached Parsa locality within Ekma police station limits. On seeing them, Munna and his associates opened fire in a bid to escape. Police retaliated and overpowered all five. Munna and Ranjeet sustained bullet injuries in their legs." They are currently recuperating in a hospital, police said. PTI PKD MNB