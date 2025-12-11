Bihar Police arrest man from Hyderabad in connection with shooting of gangster Photo Khan

Gayaji, Dec 11 (PTI) Bihar Police arrested a man from Hyderabad in connection with the shooting of gangster Photo Khan at a Gayaji court in July 2024, officials said on Thursday.

Sayeed Khalid alias Khalid Anjum, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, was arrested from Dabilpura Komathbari Road in the Mirchowk police station area, they said.

"Khalid, a resident of Jehanabad district, was brought to Gayaji on Thursday after completion of legal formalities," SDPO (Sherghati 1) Shailendra Singh said.

Khalid and his associates had fired at the arrested gangster Arman Khan alias Armanullah Khan alias Photo Khan, when he was brought to the Sherghati court on July 24, 2024, police said.

Photo Khan and a few policemen were injured in the attack, they said. PTI PKD SOM