Bihar Police arrests 2023 constable recruitment exam paper leak mastermind

Patna, Aug 15 (PTI) The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has arrested Rajkishor Kumar, the alleged mastermind of the 2023 constable recruitment examination paper leak, officials said on Friday.

Rajkishor, who was also allegedly involved in several other paper leak cases, was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

The EOU has also frozen Rs 1.5 crore lying in his bank account.

"Rajkishor, a resident of Bihar's Arwal district, was arrested from the state capital on Wednesday night. Police also seized a list, in which roll numbers, admit card details and other information of several candidates were written, from his possession," Manavjit Singh Dhillon, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the EOU, told PTI.

On the basis of the analysis of Rajkishor's bank account, the EOU has also identified 62 candidates who made payments to him, the DIG said, adding they will soon be sent notices for questioning.

The Bihar constable recruitment examination was held on October 1, 2023.

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) had cancelled the exam due to paper leak. The EOU, which is probing the case, has already arrested several persons from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh as part of its investigation into the matter.

The recruitment exam was scheduled to fill 21,391 vacancies in the constable post in different wings of the state police. The exam was conducted at 529 exam centres in 37 districts of Bihar on October 1 and a large number of aspirants had appeared. PTI PKD ACD