Bihar Police arrests headmaster for attempting to unfurl national flag in drunk condition on R-Day

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Police on Sunday arrested a government school headmaster for trying to unfurl the national flag during Republic Day celebrations in a drunk condition in dry Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Locals alerted Minapur MLA Munna Yadav, who promptly informed police about it.

"A complaint was received stating that headmaster Sanjay Kumar Singh of a government school in Dharampur East tried to unfurl the national flag in a drunk condition. A breathalyzer test confirmed that he had consumed alcohol and was arrested," said Sujit Kumar, in-charge of Rampurhari police station.

Before his arrest, Singh claimed that he had not received his salary for the past five months. Bihar has enforced a total ban on alcohol since April 5, 2016.