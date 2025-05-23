Bihar Police arrests six criminals after brief encounter in Patna

Patna, May 23 (PTI) Bihar Police arrested six criminals wanted in multiple cases of murder and arms Act following an exchange of fire in Patna's Vikram area, officials said on Friday.

They have been identified as Vishal Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Ankit, Sonu Kumar, Shubham Kumar and Ritik Kumar, police said.

According to a statement by the Bihar Police headquarters, the criminals were arrested in a joint operation by the Special Task Force and Patna police on Thursday evening.

"Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a search at a specific location in Vikram area. Upon noticing the presence of security personnel, all six suspects tried to flee. While trying to escape, they opened fire on police. The police returned fire, injuring Vishal Kumar. Eventually, all six were overpowered and apprehended," the statement added.

No policemen were injured in the operation, it said.

Police recovered four country-made pistols, two magazines, 24 live cartridges, two mobile phones and two motorcycles from their possession. PTI PKD MNB