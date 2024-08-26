Bihar Police arrests wanted criminal, four associates

Patna, Aug 26 (PTI) A joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and Patna Police on Monday arrested notorious criminal, Santosh Kumar alias Bakaria, along with four of his associates, including a woman.

According to a statement, Santosh was allegedly involved in several cases of bank dacoity, robbery, extortion and murder.

Police also recovered Rs 47,000 in cash, three handguns, five mobile phones, two ATM cards and a motorbike from their possession.

Police said all accused were wanted in recent cases of bank dacoity in Patna and Sheikhpura districts.

Santosh was wanted by police for his alleged involvement in several other cases including murder, extortion and robbery.

“All five were arrested from Patna on Monday. They were also wanted by police of neighbouring states," the statement issued by the Bihar Police Headquarters said.

One of the arrested associates of Santosh, Pintu Kumar, had earlier been arrested by West Bengal Police for his involvement in criminal cases that took place in Bardhaman in the neighbouring state. PTI PKD NN