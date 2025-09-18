Bihar Police arrests wanted criminal from Bhojpur

Bhojpur, Sep 18 (PTI) The Bihar Police has arrested a criminal, who was wanted in several cases of murder and illegal sand mining, from Bhojpur district on Thursday, officials said.

He was also carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, they said.

The accused is the “prime leader of the Guddu Rai gang of Bhojpur district, and was involved in creating an environment of fear for establishing his dominance in illegal sand mining in the district's Sone Diayara area”, a statement issued by the special task force (STF) of the police said.

He has been charged with murder, illegal sand mining, and attacking the police in several police stations of Bhojpur and Saran districts, it said.

Two mobile phones and a motorcycle have been recovered from the arrested criminal, it added.