Bihar Police detain protesting job seekers demanding domicile policy in govt jobs

Patna, Aug 1 (PTI) Bihar Police on Friday detained a few job aspirants who staged a protest in the state capital demanding implementation of a domicile policy in government jobs and tried to disrupt traffic movement.

The job aspirants were, however, released later.

The protest, led by student leader Dilip Kumar, saw participants assembling near Gandhi Maidan to press for 90 per cent reservation in government jobs for local youth.

"Some protestors were detained by police near Gandhi Maidan when they refused to vacate the roads", Patna (central) SP Diksha told PTI.

The domicile policy demand has been a long-standing issue among job seekers. However, the state government has repeatedly ruled out such a policy, maintaining that any such move would be against provisions of the Constitution.

Recently, amidst growing clamour for 'domicile policy', the Nitish Kumar Cabinet recently ordered that the 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs will now apply only to permanent residents of Bihar. PTI PKD MNB