Bihar Police exploring 'lie-detection test' on suspects in MLA horse-trading case

Patna, Aug 20 (PTI) The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police is exploring the option of conducting a "lie-detection test" on some suspects in the MLA horse-trading case, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Among the people examined by the EOU in the case are former RJD MLA Bima Bharti and BJP legislator Mishri Lal Yadav.

"Investigators have questioned several persons, including a former MLA and sitting legislators. Some of the suspects failed to give a satisfactory reply to certain questions. We are exploring other options, including lie-detection tests on certain suspects," DIG (EOU) Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.

The EOU is investigating allegations of horse-trading ahead of the trust vote won by the NDA government in February 2024.

In an FIR lodged at the Kotwali police station in Patna, JD(U) MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar alleged that he was offered a bribe to cross over to the RJD, which had lost power in the political upheaval that necessitated the floor test.

The JD(U) MLA had claimed that he was offered "Rs 10 crore in cash and a ministerial berth" if he helped the RJD win the trust vote and form a government headed by Tejashwi Yadav, who had lost his job as the deputy CM as a result of the volte-face by Nitish Kumar. PTI PKD SOM