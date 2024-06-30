Bihar Police 'fully geared up' to implement new criminal laws from July 1

Patna, Jun 30 (PTI) The Bihar Police is "fully geared up" in terms of technology, capacity building and awareness generation to implement the three new criminal laws that come into effect across the country from Monday, officials said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

An awareness programme will be held at every police station in Bihar on Monday to highlight the key features of the new criminal laws, they said.

“Elaborate preparations have been made to ensure successful implementation and seamless transition to the new system. The state police is fully geared up in terms of technology, capacity building and awareness generation to implement the new criminal laws from July 1,” a statement issued by the Bihar Police said.

The state police has carried out training of its 25,000 senior officers ahead of the new laws coming into effect and also on digital policing, it said.

Besides, prison, forensic, judicial and prosecution officials across the state have also been trained and sensitised about the new criminal laws.

“The state government’s comprehensive approach, encompassing training, system integration and administrative support underscores its commitment to enhancing the criminal justice system. It is a significant step forward in law enforcement and justice administration in Bihar,” Sudhanshu Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG) of Bihar Police (Traffic), told PTI.

The new laws will bring in a modern justice system, incorporating provisions such as Zero FIR, online registration of police complaints, summonses through electronic modes such as SMS and mandatory videography of crime scenes for all heinous crimes, official sources said.

Booklets on the new laws have been issued and specific apps developed to make it easy for Bihar Police officers to comprehend the widespread changes in India's criminal justice system, the statement said.

“Significant efforts have also been made in the integration and testing of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS). All police stations in the state are now connected with CCTNS. All FIRs from July 1 will now be registered online and immediately uploaded on the CCTNS,” it said.

“Additionally, an app has been developed by the authorities concerned for recording of evidence at crime scenes, search and seizure videography,” it said.

Forensic capabilities of the state have also been enhanced with adequate sanctioning of mobile forensic vans and qualified scientific staffers for all district police, the statement said.

“All prosecutors of the Directorate of Prosecution have been sanctioned Rs 60,000 each for purchasing new laptops so that they can access information about the significant provisions and benefits of new laws. Only those prosecution officers have not been sanctioned the amount whose retirements are due in the next five years,” said another circular issued by the Home Department on June 26.

According to the new laws, judgment in criminal cases has to come within 45 days of completion of trial and charges must be framed within 60 days of first hearing.

The offences against women and children, murder and offences against the State have also been given precedence in the new laws. PTI PKD RBT