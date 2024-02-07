Bihar Police inks MoU with IRTE for traffic audit in five cities

Patna, Feb 7 (PTI) The Bihar Traffic Police has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) for a traffic audit in five cities to minimise jams and accidents, a senior official said.

Advertisment

The existing road network and vehicular pressure on key stretches will be assessed and congestion points will be identified in the audit.

"The main objective is to conduct a scientific and evidence-based summary audit of the traffic management system in Bihar. It will be conducted in five cities in the state that include Patna, Bhagalpur, Bihar Sharif, and Muzaffarpur," Sudhanshu Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG) of Bihar Police (Traffic) told reporters after signing of the MoU on Tuesday here in the presence of IRTE president Rohit Baluja.

"Identification of reasons for road accidents in these cities will certainly be found out. The national highways and state highways in these areas will be included in the summary audit," he added.

Advertisment

Bihar is ranked second in the country in terms of severe accidents and death rates due to these, he said.

The audit will certainly help in finding out the reasons so that such accidents can be checked, Kumar said.

He said the audit, which will be completed in two months, will also include traffic volume on non-working days.

Changes, including signages and road diversions, will be made based on the audit, the ADG said. PTI PKD ACD