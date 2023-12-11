Bihar Police launches 24X7 helpline for reporting heinous crimes

Patna, Dec 11 (PTI) The Bihar Police on Monday launched a dedicated round-the-clock helpline, 14432, for the public to share information regarding heinous crimes like murders and rapes.

Advertisment

All calls made to the helpline will be monitored by the Special Task Force of the state police, a statement said.

The identity of the person providing information will be kept secret, it said.

"Only information pertaining to heinous crimes and criminals involved in them can be provided on this number," the statement said.

"Prompt action will be initiated on the basis of information provided by the public on this number," it added.

This is in addition to the existing 112 (emergency helpline), 15545 (prohibition helpline), and 1930 (cybercrime helpline), it said. PTI PKD SOM