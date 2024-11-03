Bihar Police nab dacoit carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty from UP

Patna, Nov 3 (PTI) A man, carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head for alleged involvement in dacoity and bank robbery cases, was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, an official statement said on Sunday.

Advertisment

According to the statement issued by Bihar Police here, "Mahesh Mahto alias Comrade, carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was nabbed during a joint operation of the STF of the Bihar Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police." He was arrested from Kotwali area of Deoria district on Saturday, it added.

The arrested person was wanted by Begusarai and Samastipur Police for his alleged involvement in different cases of dacoity and bank robbery.

The accused, a resident of Samastipur district, is being brought to Bihar by the police on transit remand. PTI PKD ACD