Bihar Police nab man wanted for theft at renowned Thawe temple after encounter

Gopalganj (Bihar), Dec 27 (PTI) Bihar Police arrested a person, wanted for his alleged involvement in the recent theft of a golden crown and other jewellery of the idol at the renowned Thawe temple, after a brief encounter in Gopalganj district, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested person has been identified as Izmamul Alam (21), a resident of Motihari.

Police also recovered some pieces of the stolen crown.

The temple of Maa Thawewali was looted on the intervening night of December 17 and 18, with thieves decamping with the golden crown, weighing around 500 gm, and other jewellery.

"Police had earlier arrested one Deepak Rai in connection with the incident. Based on inputs provided by him, a joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and district police launched a search for Alam in Rikal Tola area of Gopalganj town early on Saturday," Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Avdhesh Dixit said.

"Upon spotting the police personnel, Alam opened fire on them and tried to escape. The law enforcers retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of fire. He sustained gunshot wounds on his leg, and the policemen nabbed him," he added.

The accused has been arrested and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital, with his condition being reported to be out of danger, the SP said.

Some pieces of the crown stolen by Alam and Rai have been recovered, he said.

Based on inputs provided by them, police will recover the remaining stolen jewellery and nab their other associates involved in the crime, Dixit said, adding further investigation is underway.

The temple, dedicated to Goddess Durga, is popularly known as 'Thawewali Mata', who devotees believe, fulfills wishes. PTI PKD ACD