Bihar Police prepared to ensure peaceful Holi across state: Official

Patna, Mar 1 (PTI) Bihar Police has taken necessary steps to ensure a safe and harmonious Holi across the state on Wednesday, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Pankaj Kumar Darad said officers across all districts have been asked to remain alert to ensure that the festival of colours passes off peacefully.

"Police across all districts have been in alert mode for the last two months to ensure peaceful and harmonious Holi celebrations," he told reporters.

Darad highlighted that districts like Nawada, Gaya and Arwal, which witness large 'jhumta juloos' processions every year, can potentially become flashpoints.

"All districts have been directed to carry out strict licensing and verification of these processions," he said.

Recalling last year’s Holi, he said 50 untoward incidents were reported, mainly in Rohtas district, and added that the administration aims to "minimise such occurrences" this year.

Authorities have also imposed a ban on loud music.

"Vulgar or communally provocative songs will not be allowed on DJs because they often lead to violence. Police will also take action against individuals who forcibly put colour on others. Any incident of liquor consumption or sale will be strictly dealt with by district officials," Darad said.

Control rooms will be active in all districts as well as at the police headquarters so that any untoward incident is nipped in the bud, Darad said.

Social media monitoring will also be carried out, with fact-checking and debunking of misinformation by the police team.

"Appropriate deployment of forces, riot control vehicles, water cannons, etc., is being ensured. Regular checking and frisking are also being carried out," he added. PTI SUK MNB