Bihar Police questions ex-RJD MLA Bima Bharti in horse-trading case

Patna, Jul 30 (PTI) The Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police on Wednesday questioned former RJD MLA Bima Bharti in connection with a case of horse-trading filed at Kotwali police station here in 2024.

Bharti’s questioning continued for four hours, and she failed to give satisfactory reply to certain queries, the EOU said in a release.

The EOU is contemplating necessary action as per the existing provisions, it said.

The case pertains to allegations of horse-trading ahead of the trust vote won by the NDA government in February 2024. In an FIR, Sudhanshu Shekhar, an MLA of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), had alleged that he was offered a bribe to cross over to the RJD, which had lost power in a political upheaval that necessitated the floor test.

Shekhar had claimed that he was offered "Rs 10 crore in cash and a ministerial berth" if he helped the RJD win the trust vote.

The EOU has also issued summons to Sanjeev Kumar, JD(U) MLA from the Parbatta assembly constituency in Khagaria district, and two others for questioning in connection with the case. PTI PKD RBT