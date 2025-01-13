Bihar: Police recommend suspension, cancellation of 10,000 driving licences having over 3 violations

Patna, Jan 13 (PTI) The traffic police in Bihar have recommended the cancellation or suspension of driving licences of around 10,000 people who have violated rules more than three times, a senior officer said on Monday.

Additional Director General (Traffic) Sudhanshu Kumar said repeated violations of traffic rules will result in cancellation or suspension of driving license.

"The traffic police have recommended the cancellation or suspension of driving licences of around 10,000 individuals who violated traffic rules more than three times in different districts of the state," he said.

The recommendations have been sent to the authorities concerned in the districts, he added.

Kumar said, "If anyone violates the traffic rules more than three times, his driving license will be suspended and if he continues to violate after that, then the driving license will be cancelled." "Action will be taken to cancel the license of a person who receives more than three consecutive challans for offences such as violating traffic signals, speeding, overloading and using a mobile phone while driving," he explained.

From January 26, all 54 traffic check-posts in Patna will be regulated by women personnel only, the ADG said.

"These check-posts will be regulated by more than 310 women personnel, including officers," he said. PTI PKD SOM