Bihar Police registers cases against three persons for assaulting villagers

Buxar (Bihar), Nov 16 (PTI) Bihar Police registered cases against three religious preachers for allegedly assaulting villagers who tried to stop them from converting local women in Buxar district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Simri area, where a video of a conversion activity had gone viral on social media. In the video, the preachers can be seen removing vermilion from the women's foreheads after ordering them to take a dip in the Ganges, then making a cross on their heads. PTI could not independently verify the video.

Buxar SP Shubham Arya told PTI on Saturday that a case of assault has been filed against the three preachers, who are reportedly associated with a missionary in Nagpura village, under the jurisdiction of Simri police station.

The case was based on a complaint filed by villagers on Thursday, who alleged that they were assaulted by the preachers when they tried to stop the alleged conversion activity.

The SP clarified that "there is no evidence to show that the women were being converted against their wish." He added, "We are examining the matter and collecting evidence. We have already questioned the preachers and the women who were reportedly in contact with them." According to the investigation, people associated with the missionary claimed that a group of villagers, including women, approached them voluntarily. No arrests have been made so far, the SP said.

The incident sparked an outcry in the state, with BJP leaders calling for a crackdown on the preachers' activities.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister remarked on Friday, "Religious conversion in the name of miracles, health, and education is unfortunate. The matter should be thoroughly investigated, and the accused must be punished. The Buxar incident has exposed the religious conversion mission being run by vested interests in certain parts of the country." PTI COR PKD MNB