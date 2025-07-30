Bihar Police rescues minor girl within 20 hours of abduction, one held

Darbhanga (Bihar), Jul 30 (PTI) Police on Wednesday rescued a minor girl and arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped her from Bihar’s Darbhanga district, within 20 hours after the crime was reported, officials said.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped by a person on a motorbike from Alinagar on Tuesday evening, police said.

A purported video of the incident, which showed the accused forcibly lifting the girl and placing her on the bike, went viral on social media.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

A case was registered following a complaint by the girl's father, police said.

Police found the kidnapper and the girl in a house in Benipur, near Alinagar.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused and the victim knew each other.

