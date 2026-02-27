Bihar Police seizes 246 kg ganja worth Rs 1.23 crore, 2 arrested

Kishanganj (Bihar) Feb 27 (PTI) Police on Friday seized 246 kg of ganja (marijuana) worth around Rs 1.23 crore in Bihar's Kishanganj district and arrested two persons, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Imtiaz and Vijay Kumar Thakur, both residents of Madhubani district.

Kishanganj SP Santosh Kumar said, "An Assam-registered truck carrying cement was stopped for inspection during checking. While searching in the presence of a magistrate, police found 39 packets of ganja weighing 246 kg hidden in a specially built cavity beneath the cement load." The checking was carried out by a team headed by Thakurganj SDPO-2 Manglesh Kumar, following a tip-off that narcotics were being transported from Assam to Bihar via the Galgalia route, he added.

An FIR has been registered at Galgalia police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the driver, co-driver and the truck owner, the SP said.

Describing the seizure and arrests as a major success ahead of Holi, Kumar said, "We are probing the smuggling network. Several important leads have emerged during interrogation, and further investigation is underway." PTI COR SUK MNB