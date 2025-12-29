Bihar Police STF, Mumbai crime branch arrest two persons in Navi Mumbai jewellery heist

Patna, Dec 29 (PTI) In a joint operation with the Mumbai crime branch, the Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police on Sunday arrested two criminals involved in a recent armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Rama Nand Yadav and Ramjanm Gond from Muzaffarpur.

Police recovered four gold chains, four earrings, and two mobile phones from their possession, the STF said in a statement.

"Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of STF and Mumbai crime branch raided a location in Bela area of Muzaffarpur on Sunday night and arrested the duo. Both were wanted by Maharashtra Police in connection with a robbery at a jewellery shop in Navi Mumbai on December 22, in which items worth Rs 2.62 crore were stolen," the statement said.

Officials of the Mumbai crime branch will take the duo to Maharashtra after completing legal formalities, a senior official of the STF said.