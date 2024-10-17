Bihar Police sub-inspector arrested for smuggling liquor in Uttar Pradesh

Ballia (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A sub-inspector of Bihar Police was arrested on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia for allegedly smuggling liquor.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Kripa Shankar said, "Ballia city Kotwali police apprehended Ravi Kishan Parashar, a Sub-inspector of Bihar Police, near Yamuna Dam Chaabi Ghat, carrying a large quantity of illegal Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer in his car." The total quantity of seized liquor was 121.60 litres, police said.

Consumption and sale of alcohol is banned in Bihar, making smuggling a lucrative activity, police said. PTI COR CDN CDN MNK MNK