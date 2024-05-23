Bihar Police suspends in-charge of Jale police station in Darbhanga for dereliction of duty

Darbhanga (Bihar), May 23 (PTI) Three days after a mob attacked Jale police station in Darbhanga district and freed four persons detained for allegedly casting bogus votes at a polling booth on May 20, Bihar Police suspended the in-charge of the police station for "dereliction of duty." According to a statement by the district police on Thursday, "The in-charge of Jale PS, Vipin Bihari, has been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty. Departmental action will be initiated against him as he failed to prevent the incident and also did not promptly inform his superiors about it." So far, the district police has arrested two persons, Tariq Anwar (37) and Noor Nabi (25), for their role in freeing the four persons accused of casting bogus votes.

The attackers, numbering around 130-140 people, had forcefully released the detained suspects and also assaulted security personnel on Monday.

"A Special Investigation Team has already been formed by the district police to apprehend the culprits who attacked Jale police station and released four suspects arrested for casting bogus votes at polling booth No 85 (Haqqania village, Madrasa Deora Bandhauli, Jale) during polls in the area on May 20," a senior police officer said, adding that Jale assembly seat falls under Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency. PTI PKD MNB