Bihar Police use batons to disperse protesting teacher aspirants in Patna

Patna, Sep 10 (PTI) Chaos erupted outside the BJP office in Patna on Wednesday after police baton-charged aspirants staging a sit-in demanding the release of supplementary results of the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3).

The demonstrators shouted slogans against the Bihar government and the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), which conducted the exam.

Patna (Central) SP Diksha told PTI: "Security personnel requested the protesters to vacate the area as it had caused traffic jam. When the protesters refused to budge, police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the aspirants." Protesters claimed that several people were injured because of the baton-charge, which the officials denied.

One of the protesting candidates, Aman Kumar from Patna, told reporters, "Officials of the state education department had assured us that a letter had been sent to BPSC regarding the issue, but nothing has been done so far".

The BPSC conducted TRE-3 in March 2024, and a total of 87,774 posts were announced. However, only around 51,000 candidates have received appointment letters so far. The authorities had earlier promised a supplementary result, but nothing has happened so far, Kumar claimed. PTI PKD MNB