Bihar Police warn teacher recruitment exam candidates of fraudsters

Patna, Aug 1 (PTI) The Bihar Police issued an advisory on Thursday asking candidates of the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) to beware of fraudsters approaching them with promises of increasing marks.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted TRE-3 last month with around 6 lakh aspirants appearing in it. The examinations were supposed to be held in March but were postponed because of a question paper leak.
"Public is advised not to fall prey to misinformation and fraud calls by cyber fraudsters luring them to increase marks and pass candidates in the TRE-3 exam. It has come to notice that certain unscrupulous individuals/entities/agencies are approaching aspirants and their parents claiming that they can clear the exam by paying a certain amount," said a statement issued by the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit.
"We advise people to avoid falling prey to such deceitful practices. Those found guilty of engaging in such activities will face severe consequences, including legal actions," it added.
In case a candidate is approached with such advances, police asked them to report it immediately at spcyber-bih@gov.in and 8544428404.
In connection with the paper leak that happened in March, police arrested several people. PTI PKD SOM