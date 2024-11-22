Bihar: Policeman injured in attack by miscreants in Araria

Araria (Bihar), Nov 22 (PTI) A policeman was injured in Bihar's Araria district after miscreants and locals allegedly attacked him during a raid, officials said on Friday.

The incident happened late on Thursday night.

The injured policeman was identified as Md Imtiyaz Khan, a sub-inspector posted at Simraha police station of the district.

According to a statement issued by the district police on Friday, "The incident took place when Khan along with another policeman conducted a raid in Aurahi area, under the jurisdiction of Simraha police station on Thursday night." "They had specific information that some people in the area were carrying illegal arms. When the policemen detained a person and started frisking him, his supporters and some locals attacked the SI," it said.

Khan sustained severe injuries, while the detained person managed to flee from police custody in the melee.

The injured policeman was taken to the nearest government hospital, the statement said, adding that the condition of the policeman is reported to be stable.

"The district police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to nab the accused," it said.

Twenty-three people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, it added. PTI COR PKD SBN SBN