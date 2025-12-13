Bihar: Policeman on night patrol duty killed after being hit by speeding vehicle

Siwan, Dec 13 (PTI) A police constable, on night patrol duty, was killed in Bihar's Siwan district after a speeding vehicle allegedly hit him and fled, officials said on Saturday.

Madhup Kumar, a constable of Bihar Special Armed Police 2, was on night patrol duty in the Muffasil area, they said.

A speeding vehicle hit him and fled the scene. Kumar died on the spot, they added.

Other police personnel present at the spot could not identify the vehicle due to heavy fog, officials said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation started, they said. PTI PKD SOM