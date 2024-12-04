Bihar policeman suspended for trying to molesting woman

Samastipur (Bihar), Dec 4 (PTI) Bihar Police on Wednesday suspended a sub-inspector (SI) after he was allegedly caught on camera trying to molest a woman who had sought his help.

The SI, whose video has gone viral on social media, has been identified as Ballal Khan of Patori police station in Samastipur district.

In the nearly two-minute video, Khan can be seen exerting pressure on the woman for sexual relations in exchange for "help" he could provide in a legal dispute.

According to a statement by district police, Khan, who is currently being searched for, has been suspended for "molestation and abuse" and a case has been registered against him based on her complaint. PTI CORR PKD MNB