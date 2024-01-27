Bihar political turmoil: JDU's KC Tyagi blames Congress for collapse of INDIA alliance

New Delhi: Amid speculations about the return of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Saturday accused Congress for insulting Nitish Kumar adding that the opposition INDIA alliance has collapsed.

"The INDIA alliance is on the brink of a collapse. We had succeeded in bringing all non-Congress parties together but the (alliance) is falling apart. In Punjab and Bihar, the (INDIA) alliance has nearly collapsed. Similarly, in West Bengal, the alliance is falling apart. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav has asked Congress to work with an open heart," said Tyagi.

He added that Congress has insulted Nitish Kumar on several occasions and delayed the talks despite a promising start given by the JD(U) leader.