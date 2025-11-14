Bihar poll results won't have any bearing on Bengal, claims TMC

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Friday asserted that the poll results in neighbouring Bihar, where the BJP-led NDA is heading towards a landslide victory to retain power, will not have any impact on next year's assembly elections in West Bengal.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed in a post on X that the Mamata Banerjee-led party will come to power for the fourth time with over 250 seats.

He said the Bihar poll results also showed again that the Congress failed in its opposition to BJP.

"That is Bihar’s equation. It has no connection with Bengal. It will not affect Bengal. In Bengal, the factors are development, unity, harmony, rights, and self-respect. With 250+ seats, Mamata Banerjee will become chief minister again," Ghosh, a former Rajya Sabha MP, said.

"It has once again been proven—and repeatedly demonstrated—that the Congress has failed in its opposition to the BJP," he said.

The TMC leader said there will be curiosity about which direction the BJP–JD(U) relationship in Bihar goes.

The BJP-led NDA appeared to register a landslide victory in Bihar, opening up impressive leads in more than 180 of the state's 243 assembly seats till noon.

Ghosh alleged that in West Bengal, there will be conspiracies by the BJP and the Election Commission (ECI) regarding SIR and related matters.

"There will be misuse of agencies and central power. Trinamool’s movement will continue against this. Through close public outreach, Trinamool will foil all the BJP’s conspiracies," he claimed.

In a jibe at West Bengal's saffron camp, Ghosh alleged that the BJP leaders who are issuing statements and threats by showing Bihar as an example to intimidate Bengal are wasting their time." "You cannot win people’s love by hurting the rights and self-respect of the people of Bengal and simply pointing to another state." Ghosh asserted.

Claiming that several states including Bihar follow Mamata Banerjee's model of development, he said, "Here—whether winter, summer, or monsoon—Mamata Banerjee is the people’s trust." PTI SUS NN