Bihar poll verdict: Total confusion, mismanagement due to SIR, claims TN Cong chief

"Bihar election was total confusion and mismanagement because of the SIR. Our vote bank has remained intact. Our ally, the RJD’s vote share was reduced by only 0.3 per cent," Selvaperunthagai told reporters here.

On the other hand, there was only one per cent increase in the BJP’s votes. "They gave Rs 10,000 to each household. We are going to analyse all those things and issue a statement," the TNCC president said. PTI JSP JSP ADB