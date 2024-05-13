Bihar: Polling for 5 LS seats peaceful, 56.85 pc voter turnout recorded

Patna, May 13 (PTI) Polling was peaceful in five parliamentary seats in Bihar in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday with a provisional voter turnout of 56.85 per cent recorded, officials said.

Begusarai registered the highest polling percentage at 58.40, followed by Samastipur at 58.10, Darbhanga at 56.63, Ujiarpur at 56 per cent and Munger at 55 per cent till 6 pm, the scheduled closing time for the elections.

The total voter turnout in these five Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections was 59.20 per cent.

A government official, who was on poll duty at booth number 210 in the Munger Lok Sabha seat, died soon after he complained of uneasiness, an EC official said.

"Voting began at 7 am amid tight security. After the closing time at 6 pm, a turnout of 56.85 per cent was recorded. But this figure is provisional," Bihar Chief Electoral Officer H R Srinivasa said.

The turnout percentage would increase as voting was still going on at certain booths in the five Lok Sabha seats, he said.

"Voters, who have entered into the campuses of polling booths before 6 pm, are being allowed to cast their votes," the CEO said.

Over 95.83 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 9,447 polling stations across the five Lok Sabha seats, and those who exercised their franchise sealed the electoral fate of 55 candidates.

Officials engaged in polling duty received 62 complaints that were immediately resolved, Srinivasa said.

A political party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission that a section of electors was not allowed to cast their votes at polling booths number 157 and 189 in the Munger Lok Sabha seat, said the CEO, adding that the complaint was thoroughly examined and the officials concerned did not find any substance in it.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Bihar Police (Headquarters) JS Gangwar said around 48,000 security personnel and 18,800 home guards were deployed in the five Lok Sabha seats for the smooth conduct of polls on Monday.

During the day, security personnel recovered unaccounted cash of Rs 1.39 crore and 1.36 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 4.43 crore from various places in these five Lok Sabha seats.

The sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Bihar since April 2016. PTI COR PKD BDC