Bihar polls: Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti meets Prashant

Patna, Oct 10 (PTI) Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri actor and BJP leader Pawan Singh, met Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor here on Friday, amidst speculations that she may be eyeing a party ticket in the Bihar Assembly polls.

Dismissing the rumours, Kishor told reporters after the meeting, "Jyoti ji came to meet us today... Let me make it very clear that contesting elections or getting a party ticket is not her intention. She came to explain the difficulties she is currently going through." According to Kishor, Singh shared concerns about her safety and said she was not receiving justice in her personal life.

"As far as her personal issues are concerned, Jan Suraaj has nothing to do with them. But regarding her safety, the party stands firmly with her," he said.

"She told us she wants to ensure that no other woman has to go through what she has experienced," Kishor added.

In recent months, Singh has allegedly appealed for help from several leaders, after the couple’s marital discord intensified recently when she visited Pawan Singh at his Lucknow flat.

After an hour-and-a-half meeting, the actor left while Singh remained behind. Police were called to the residence, and Singh posted a video in tears, alleging that she had been harassed and threatened with eviction.

Pawan Singh, however, denied the allegations.

In a social media post, he wrote: "Would I hurt the feelings of the public, who have helped me reach this position? The truth is police were already present at my house to ensure nothing untoward happened. No one was called against her." The actor suggested suggested the timing of the dispute was linked to political ambitions.

Speculations are rife that the actor may contest assembly polls on a BJP ticket as he recently met party's top leaders in Delhi. PTI PKD MNB